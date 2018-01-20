Women’s March Draws Crowd at Iowa Capitol Grounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Women's marches are taking place across the country on Saturday, and crowds packed the State Capitol grounds in Des Moines.

Women came not to protest, but to "support women's rights, human rights, social and environmental justice, and to encourage participation in 2018 elections."

Some state political candidates were in the crowd, including gubernatorial candidates Nate Boulton and Dr. Andy McGuire. McGuire says this kind of response from the women of our state is not a flash in the pan.

"I can tell you all over Iowa, women are really energized. People who used to just vote and think that was enough, they're out running for office, they're calling their congressmen, they're going to forums. They're really energized, and I think that's what's going to carry the day in 2018."

Organizers say the crowd this year was smaller than the 26,000 who came out last year, but they're still pleased with how many people attended. The march was organized with help from six different organizations across the state, including Planned Parenthood of Iowa and One Iowa Action.