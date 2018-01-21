× Ames Company Releases Details in Employee’s Workplace Death

AMES, Iowa — An Ames company has confirmed one of its employees died as a result of an accident on the job.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Danfoss employee John Lavery, 45, was working at the company’s 13th Street location. A preliminary investigation revealed the safety hood on a motor testing operation fell and struck Lavery. He was transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Lavery had been with the company since October 2017.

Danfoss says the safety hood is intended to be a protective shield to keep operators safe during testing procedures. In a press release, the company said it plans to replace the existing safety hoods on all other testing equipment before resuming operations.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.