Des Moines Mother Travels to Puerto Rico With Donations After Hurricane Maria

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines mother is back home after a trip to Puerto Rico.

While there, Annie Moody spent time helping mothers and children who lost everything in Hurricane Maria, but she says her work isn't done.

"It was truly devastating. People missing roofs, there was boats on top of buildings that weren't supposed to be there, the roads were messed up, they were getting water out of places," she said.

After the hurricane ripped through parts of the island, thousands of people--including children and pregnant women--were left without homes and electricity. Moody, her mother, and infant son chose to lend some of those people a helping hand.

"It ended up being about 300 pounds of stuff that we took over there. Diapers, wipes, formula bottles, people donated pet food and all kinds of other toiletry items," said Moody.

All of the supplies cost more than $3,000. Moody said she could not have done it without help from the community.

"The Des Moines community definitely came through. There were tons of donations from people. People emailed me who I've never met, wanting to help," she said.

Moody and her family are thankful for the opportunity and say they will never forget the lives they touched.

"There was lots of laughter. The people of Puerto Rico are some of the most resilient people I've ever come into contact with."

Parts of Puerto Rico are still without power. Moody is planning to more send donations later this year.