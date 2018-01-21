Iowa Lawmakers React to Government Shutdown, Some Not Accepting Paychecks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa politicians continue speaking out following the government shutdown.

Iowa Congressman David Young has opted to remain in Washington and has canceled his town hall meetings.

The Coffee With My Congressman meetings were scheduled in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties on Monday, but have been postponed until a later date.

One stipulation of the shutdown allows pay to be withheld from certain government employees. Members of Congress will still receive their pay, which is something Congressman Young does not think is fair.

"I'm disappointed and I can't believe that Congress is getting paid during this time right now. We should not be getting paid. We've not had budgets before and I had my paycheck withheld, I'm giving my money to charity, and every day we have this government shut down it's the right thing to do," he said. "The people working hard every day in the military, for our federal government, should not be blamed for this."

Young isn't the only Iowa Congressman opting to have his pay withheld. Rod Blum of the first district sent a letter to the chief administrative officer of the U.S. Capitol asking his pay be withheld until the shutdown is over. In a tweet, Blum said, "I stand with our troops who are denied paychecks due to Democrats’ inserting protection of illegal aliens into a spending bill."

Iowa's other congressional leaders have responded to the government shutdown.

A tweet from Representative Steve King says, "Democrats in # SchumerShutdown mode are punishing the military & have shut down the government in a foolish effort to force amnesty for illegals at the expense of Americans."

Congressman Dave Loebsack issued a statement prior to the shutdown, saying, "Congress must remain in Washington until a long-term funding agreement has been reached. I have previously supported short-term funding agreements in hopes of finding a long-term solution. I remain prepared to stay in Washington and work until a long-term plan is in place. I continue to believe that a commonsense solution can be reached and remain hopeful folks are willing to come to the table in order to achieve positive results for Iowans."