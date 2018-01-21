× One Person Hospitalized After Sunday Night Shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of SW 9th Street and Virginia Avenue. Upon arrival, police found one victim suffering a gunshot wound. The individual was then transported to the hospital, and they are expected to recover.

No arrests have yet been made in connection to the incident, which remains under investigation.