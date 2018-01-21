Organization Aims to Bring Homeless Shelter to Warren County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- A Warren County non-profit is doing something the county has never done before, in order to tackle a growing concern.

Heal House of Iowa, a new organization, is working to establish a homeless shelter in Indianola. It's an effort to better serve the homeless people of Warren county, as organizers say the area does not currently have a shelter.

On Sunday, volunteers put together care packages that will be handed out when the group takes a county-wide survey to tally the homeless population.

"Once we get that all done and collect that data, Warren County has never ever had a point in time done, once its don’t we’ll be able to write grants, we can buy the facility we are currently looking at," says Laurie Abernathey, president of Heal House of Iowa.

The organization will begin its survey on January 31st. Officials say they need $250,000 in order to purchase a facility to house the shelter. Donations can be made at TruBank in Indianola.