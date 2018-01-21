× Police Make Arrest in Saturday Drive-By Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in a Des Moines drive-by shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon.

One of the suspects is 19-year-old Alex Ray Simon.

Police received several reports of gunfire in the area of 36th Street and East Court. Investigators found bullet holes in a home and fence in the area. They are still trying to figure out who was the intended target.

Police are still looking for two other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.