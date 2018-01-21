× Police Searching for Suspects in Drive-By Shooting at Kum & Go

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened in the lot at a Kum & Go gas station in the 3100 block of University Avenue. Investigators say the victim fled the scene and was later found at Mercy Hospital with several gunshot wounds to his stomach and arms.

The witness who drove him there was taken to police headquarters for questioning. Authorities are still looking for the suspects.