The Insiders: January 21st Edition, Statehouse Switch

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Jacob Bossman has been a regional director for Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, and is now on his way to the Statehouse after winning a special election in northwest Iowa.

Bossman replaced Republican Jim Carlin, who gave up his seat after he won a special election to replace Republican Senator Bill Anderson. Anderson resigned to take over as executive director of the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation.

The area is heavily Republican, but Democrats wanted to make a run there to show they are on their way back. Republicans knew a loss in the district would be an embarrassment. Political Director Dave Price discusses the spin there following the Republican victory.