The Insiders: January 21st Edition, Stopping Skimmers

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Until several years ago, skimmers weren't a big topic of conversation, but today it seems as if they can be found everywhere.

Thieves hook up these devices to ATMs or other places where devices normally scan debit cards. Then, information--and eventually cash--can be stolen. The process is complicated and high-tech, but critics say the punishment has not been strong enough to stop this. Now, there's an effort to change that.

Patrick Dix is the Vice President of Public Relations from the SHAZAM Network, and he sat down with Political Director Dave Price to talk about plans to prevent against the theft.