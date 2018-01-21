The Insiders: January 21st Edition, ‘The Oppression of Black People is Over With,’ Says Steve King

WARNING: The following video contains explicit language.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The U.S. just celebrated the service and sacrifice of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday was the federal holiday set aside in his honor, and next month is designated Black History Month.

Iowa's fourth district Congressman Steve King's recent tweet further ignited tensions when it comes to race. On Saturday, January 13th, Congressman King posted, "The oppression of black people is over with... blacks are, today, a free people" with a link to an article from The Wall Street Journal titled Black Protest Has Lost Its Power.

The oppression of black people is over with... blacks are, today, a free people. https://t.co/N5pfkUfB4p — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 13, 2018

The tweet struck some people as particularly insensitive. African Americans can no longer legally be owned and beaten, but many believe their lives today prove they still do not have true equality. They are far more likely to be poor, imprisoned, and treated differently by law enforcement.

No prominent Iowa politicians have shown public support for Congressman King's claims. Instead, Izaah Knox, the new executive director of Urban Dreams, shared his story about growing up outside Cedar Rapids as a biracial child.