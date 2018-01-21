× Work Release Inmate Escapes Davenport Facility

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities are searching for a work release inmate who escaped from a Davenport facility.

Antione Glenn, 43, failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release/OWI Center on Sunday afternoon. He is described as a black male, 5’9″ tall, weighing 214 pounds.

Glenn was admitted to the facility in November of 2017 and is convicted of second degree robbery in Scott County.

Anyone with information about Glenn’s location is asked to contact local police.