900 Iowa National Guard Employees Furloughed by Government Shutdown

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Nearly 1,000 employees of the Iowa National Guard are at home without pay today after the Federal government shut down on Friday at midnight.

The Iowa National Guard announced on Monday those 900 employees will remain on furlough indefinitely until the Federal government reopens. In addition to the furloughs 400 personnel were sent home from weekend training. Another 700 did complete training over the weekend. Makeup dates for the canceled training haven’t been announced.

National Guard officials say they’ve been instructed to spend money only on “excepted activities” which includes deploying and re-deploying of soldier and airmen. The National Guard is shutting down all community outreach efforts including tours of facilities, performances by the 34th Army Band and speaking engagements. Funerals for eligible veterans will still be held.