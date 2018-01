Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Humans are not the only ones dealing with the flu this season.

Several veterinary medical associations report a serious bout of dog flu in at least five states. Symptoms may include a cough, runny nose, fever, decreased appetite, and lethargy.

You can get your pooch vaccinated to help protect against the virus. The vaccinations are especially important for dogs regularly around other canines at doggy daycares, dog parks, or kennels.