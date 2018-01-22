Fire Crews Battling Blaze at West Des Moines Apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Multiple fire crews are working to put out flames at a West Des Moines apartment complex.

At around 2:11 p.m. on Monday, firefighters responded to a fire at the Olde English Village apartments located in the 1200 block of Office Park Road.

Flames can be seeing coming from the roof of the building, and West Des Moines Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell confirms the fire has broken through the attic. It has also now been upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

Whitsell said it appears everyone has been evacuated and no injuries have yet been reported.

Crews are working to determine the cause and put out the fire before expected strong winds make the conditions even more difficult.