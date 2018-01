Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa girls who find themselves without a home will still find they're a part of a troop.

The Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa is teaming up with the emergency shelter MICAH House to make sure girls can get involved in the organization. MICAH House is located in Council Bluffs and is one of the first shelters outside of New York City to host a Girl Scout group.

The first troop meeting is February 5th.