JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A City of Johnston employee was fired after an investigation found she didn't properly deposit $13,000 in city funds.

Teresa Osburne was fired by the city in July following an internal investigation. City leaders say Osburne was released due to falsifying city records, supplying false information, and theft of public funds.

Preliminary findings by the city's finance director and Johnston Police Department linked Osburne to multiple thefts of city funds.