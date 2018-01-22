Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's more than halfway through January and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey is still not allowed a Senate vote to be Under Secretary of Agriculture.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has had Northey on hold for 90 days, with Iowan Senators saying the hold is politically motivated against the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is very concerned about getting Northey on staff especially with the farm bill coming up.

Grassley says they can't give up given the qualifications of Iowa's Secretary Northey, "I argued real hard and made all the points that can make, particularly the one that Northey doesn't have anything to do with this dispute that we have about the RFS within the Congress and I did not make progress."