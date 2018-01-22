× Waukee School Board Approves Nearly $1 Million Settlement

WAUKEE, Iowa — A settlement of almost $1 million has been reached between the Waukee School district and its former human resources director.

Terry Welker is one of three former employees who filed lawsuits against the district alleging they were wrongfully terminated for reporting the conduct of district CEO Eric Rose. Rose has admitted to using school property for private use and instructing district employees to pick up and drop off equipment at his house while on the clock. A criminal investigation found Rose could face charges, but the Dallas County Attorney decided against filing charges.

Welker’s job was eliminated in July when the district faced budget cuts.

The Des Moines Register reports the $985,000 settlement was unanimously approved by the board during a meeting on Monday night. The settlement includes four payments, with just over $205,000 going to Welker for payroll and compensatory damages.