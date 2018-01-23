Adel Couple Restoring Old ‘Big Blue’ into Bed and Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa -- Locally, it's know as Big Blue. The large blue 1895 home stands at the corner of Greene and 10th Streets in Adel, where it can be seen by anyone coming through town along the east/west route.

When the last family moved out, the house was bought by a restoration company and then sold. Some locals feared the home would be torn down, until Mike and Laura Tigges stepped in. With the help of their bank, they came up with a plan to save Big Blue.

“I’ve always loved redoing houses and looking at it and see what it could be, that just how my brain thinks,” said Laurie, who has heard about the house from locals. “They’re so excited that somebody is not going to tear down, but renovate it.”

Mike left the corporate world in Des Moines to chase a dream of being house renovator.

“This started off as just kind of a side job for me when I was still working full-time,” said Mike. “It was hard to leave Nationwide, I knew it was something that I wanted to do, and could do full-time.”

The couple will convert the property into a bed and breakfast, as Adel has no type of motel. They also hope to catch people coming to ride the Raccoon River Valley Bike Trial.

