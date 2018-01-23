After Hundreds of Animals Rescued From Vinton Home, Additional Horses May Be Seized From Owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The woman who had approximately 1,000 animals seized from her eastern Iowa home earlier this month could have horses she owned seized from another property, as well.

Last week, hundreds of animals including mice, guinea pigs, and a python were seized from Barbara Galkowski's home in Vinton. No charges have yet been filed, but police are still investigating.

That isn't the only legal trouble involving Galkowski's animals. Last fall, she moved a group of horses to a property near Shellsburg. This week, the man who owns the land where the horses are being kept learned he is violating a city ordinance by keeping the animals. He was given until Tuesday to find someone to take them or he would face a fine.

Authorities say the horses did not show any signs of neglect.