Board Approves Water Works Park Renovation Plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Water Works Park will soon be getting a makeover.

Plans to renovate the park were approved by the Water Works Board of Trustees on Tuesday afternoon. Des Moines Water Works Park Foundation wants to add an amphitheater, outdoor gathering space, play area, and more features to the park. Designers also want to add a passageway to connect Gray's Lake Park to Water Works Park.

"This park has been fairly status quo for most of our lifetimes and this will change it and improve it significantly, add connectivity eventually to Gray's Lake, add some great new kind of improvements that are going to be more approachable for us as residents and as users," said DMWW CEO and general manager Bill Stowe.

Crews are expected to break ground on construction in March.