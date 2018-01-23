× Decorah Police Rescue Beaver Trapped by Ice Chunks

DECORAH, Iowa — The Decorah Police Department was called in to help with a unique rescue Monday, freeing a beaver from an ice jam.

The department posted about the rescue on its Facebook page, including photos of the operation.

The beaver had been pinned along the Upper Iowa River by ice chunks. The beaver was frozen to one of the chunks of ice and had a leg trapped under another. Officers slowly cleared away the ice around the beaver and were able to separate it from the ice chunk and free its leg.

They moved the beaver away from the river to give it a chance to rest because it was exhausted.