Hawkeyes Wallop Wisconsin, Win First Big Ten Home Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa led Wisconsin from start to finish, and beat the Badgers by 18, 85-67. It's Iowa's first Big Ten home win of the season.

The Hawks reach the midway point of the conference season 2-7.

Some more facts from University of Iowa Sports Information.

Iowa’s 18-point victory is over Wisconsin is its largest margin of victory since beating the Badgers by 25 points (78-53) on Jan. 11, 1997.

Freshman Luka Garza posted his team-leading fourth double-double (17 points and 16 rebounds) in tonight’s win over Wisconsin. The 16 rebounds are a personal best for the Big Ten freshman leading rebounder.

Sophomore Jordan Bohannon registered his fifth career double-double in points and assists (13 points and 11 assists).

Bohannon’s five career games with 10 or more assists ties B.J. Armstrong and Mike Gesell for second most in program history (Cal Wulfsberg, 6).

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery notched his 399th career win as a head coach.

Iowa improved to 11-1 this season when scoring 80 points or more.

Iowa returns to action on Saturday at Nebraska. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Video provided courtesy of ESPN2/ U of Iowa