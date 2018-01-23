Hundreds of Free Parking Spots Added to Downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Downtown Des Moines recently changed the enforcement on around 200 parking meters, but they also opened more than 300 free parking spots just outside downtown.

“Polk County helped us out by opening up their government lots in the area, and those are free parking spots so where we’ve got over, right around 200 parking meters now that are going to be enforced until 9 P.M. between 5 P.M. and 5 A.M. there are going to be over 300 parking spots available at Polk County parking lots,” Des Moines Police Department’s Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Those free night and weekend spots are:

Courthouse Lots at 5th and Cherry Street and 5th and Wagner

Polk County Administration Lot at the North East corner of 2nd and Court Avenue

Election Office Lot at the South West Corner of 2nd and Court Avenue

All this comes after changes to parking meter laws.

The motive for making changes to the parking meter laws was due to the growing and changing demographic of downtown Des Moines.

“You need turnover on the streets so you got to be a little more efficient with the parking and you want to encourage those who are seeking long term parking ramps or a little further away, they’re not afraid of a little walk to their favorite establishments,” Senior VP for Downtown Development of the Greater Des Moines Partnership Tim Leach said.

Parking in the Court District area will require payment Monday to Saturday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Parking at meters and ramps is free on Sundays.

For more information visit http://parkdowntowndesmoines.com