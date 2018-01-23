Iowa Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide in Lake Delhi Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa man is now charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a man who was found dead in a vehicle beneath the ice of Lake Delhi earlier this month.

The body of Alex Salow was found in an SUV on the lake on January 7th. At first it appeared to be an accident, but investigators say someone else was in the vehicle when it broke through the ice.

On Monday, Joshua Juengel of Manchester was arrested. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, he is also charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, making a false report, and reckless driving.