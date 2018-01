× Nicole Finn Requests New Trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nicole Finn, the woman convicted of first degree murder after starving her 16-year-old daughter Natalie Finn to death, is now requesting a new trial.

Court records show Finn motioned for a change of venue, as is documented in her handwritten letter to Judge Karen Romano.

In Iowa, a first degree murder sentence is automatically granted an appeal.

The judge is expected to address the motion on Friday.