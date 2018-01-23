Owner Looking for Missing Cat After West Des Moines Apartment Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The West Des Moines Fire Department remained on the scene at the Old English Village Apartments on Tuesday after a fire ripped through a building on Monday afternoon.

Tyler White, one of the building's residents, flipped through his phone to look at the last picture he took of his cat, Ringo. White says it’s bad enough he lost everything, but now he's worried about finding his pet.

“I love my cat. It would be nice to replace any of my stuff, but at this point I don’t care about any of that, I just want my cat back,” he said.

White believes Ringo was spooked after the fire that destroyed much of his 24-unit building in the apartment complex.

“I saw smoke billowing out of my building, they broke in my bedroom window, so I don’t know if all my stuff is trashed," White said. "I got there as quick as I could, and yeah, it was all walled off."

The cause of the flames is still under investigation, and White, who doesn't have renter’s insurance, is staying in a nearby hotel along with others who have been displaced. His heart breaks for everyone involved, especially those who lived on the floor where the fire started.

“I am feeling for you and I am so sorry. My cat's missing and that's all I care about, but I can’t imagine what they are going through. I mean especially the third floor of building seven is just gone,” White said.

Fire officials tell White out of all the deceased animals removed from the building, none match Ringo’s white fur description.

Others who live in the building lost everything, including pets. Another of the building's residents lost his belongings and dog to the fire. Click here if you would like to make a donation.