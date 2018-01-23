× Police Find Link Between Two Drive-By Shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police say they believe two drive-by shootings that happened Monday are linked.

The first happened just before 5:00 p.m. in the 1800 block of 23rd Street. Several people reported hearing eight to ten gunshots coming from a white car with a loud muffler, occupied by three black males.

No one was injured, and police recovered several shell casings in front of 1800 23rd Street.

About a half an hour later, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1400 block of 16th Street. Witnesses told officers they saw a black male hanging out of the sun roof of a white car with a loud muffler. He fired 10 to 12 shots from vehicle.

Police say they recovered shell casings from the scene that appear to match those found at the earlier shooting on 23rd Street.

No one was injured and no property was damaged in the shooting.