Police: Suspect in Drive-By Shooting Had Three Kids in Car

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is behind bars after police say he fired shots from a car that had three children inside.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of East 13th Street on a report of a drive-by shooting around 4:30 p.m. Monday. A witness told police he heard two gunshots south of his address in the area of E. 13th and Mattern. The witness saw a red Monte Carlo driven by a black male speed away, heading westbound on Mattern.

A short time later, witnesses saw a red vehicle traveling westbound on Hickman from 6th Avenue at a high rate of speed. Police then saw the Monte Carlo at the QuikTrip at 2300 MLK Parkway and observed a handgun on the center console.

Officers were able to take 29-year-old Ricco Mure into custody at the QuikTrip without incident. Mure’s girlfriend told police Mure shot out of the window twice while she and three children were inside the car.

Police also noted Mure smelled of marijuana and they found the drug on him.

A witness identified the car and Mure as the driver, linking him to the shooting. Police also found two shell casings in the area of the shooting.

Mure is now charged with carrying weapons, possession of marijuana, reckless use of a firearm, and three counts of child endangerment. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.