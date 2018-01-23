Settlement Reached in Death of Former Slipknot Bassist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The family of former Slipknot member Paul Gray has reached an out of court settlement over his death.

Gray died of a drug overdose in 2010. Two years later, Polk County prosecutors charged Gray's doctor with involuntary manslaughter. They said Dr. Daniel Baldi over-prescribed pain medication to the known drug user. None of the drugs Baldi prescribed contributed to Gray's death, and he was acquitted of all charges.

The civil lawsuit continued, however, and was scheduled to go to trial next week. According to the Des Moines Register, the two sides reached a settlement over the weekend ending the lawsuit. Details of the settlement were not released.