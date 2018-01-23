Video: Republican Lawmaker Rips Own Leadership Over Water Quality Bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — A day after being stripped of his chairmanship of a key Iowa legislative committee following his OWI arrest, Republican State Representative Chip Baltimore strongly criticized his party’s leadership during debate of a water quality bill on Tuesday.

Baltimore supported a House bill he led last year on water quality efforts. But, by a vote of 59-41, House lawmakers instead approved a Senate bill passed last year.

After the vote, Baltimore huddled with Representative John Wills, a Spirit Lake Republican who floor-managed the bill, along with House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, a Clear Lake Republican.

Wills later told Channel 13 he had no hard feelings toward Baltimore.