Abducted Nebraska Woman Found in Humboldt County

RENWICK, Iowa — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department says they found an abducted Nebraska woman thanks to social media.

The Sheriff’s Department says they were called around 2:30 am from the family of a woman they say had been abducted from Fremont, Nebraska. The woman had used social media accounts to reach out for help. Authorities were able to use the information in those posts to find the woman at an address in Renwick. She told authorities she had managed to escape her captor.

The investigation lead police to file a Kidnapping 3rd Degree charge against 36-year-old Valentin Velez of LaVista, Nebraska. He remains in custody in the Humboldt County Jail.