Body Pulled from Des Moines River

Body recovered from Des Moines River on January 24th, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Des Moines Police have launched a death investigation after a body was pulled from the Des Moines River near downtown on Wednesday evening.

Des Moines Police and Fire officials were called to the river near the Grand Avenue Bridge around 4:45 pm.  Construction workers told police they’d spotted the body in the river.  The Des Moines Fire Department pulled the body from the water.

Police say it is the body of a deceased male.  They have not identified the body.  An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.