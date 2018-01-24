× Body Pulled from Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have launched a death investigation after a body was pulled from the Des Moines River near downtown on Wednesday evening.

Des Moines Police and Fire officials were called to the river near the Grand Avenue Bridge around 4:45 pm. Construction workers told police they’d spotted the body in the river. The Des Moines Fire Department pulled the body from the water.

Police say it is the body of a deceased male. They have not identified the body. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.