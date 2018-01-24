× Minor Injuries for DMPD Officers, Prisoner Involved in Rollover Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two Des Moines police officers and a prisoner they were transporting suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning in a rollover accident.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the eastbound I-235 exit at E. 6th Street to Penn Ave.

A car traveling northbound on Penn struck the police van, which was traveling east on the exit ramp, causing the van to roll.

Police say the officers and the prisoner suffered only minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the car was not injured.

The accident blocked the eastbound I-235 exit ramp at E. 6th Ave to Penn Avenue, E. 6th is also closed at Lyon Street. Police say the closure is expected to last about two hours.

Police are asking motorists to use another route and avoid the area.