Monte Morris returned to Iowa as a member of the NBA G-League Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Vipers played the Iowa Wolves Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Steve Prohm and the Cyclones showed up to support the former Iowa State star.

Morris scored 21 points, had 7 rebounds, and 6 assists as his Vipers beat the Wolves, 124-114.

Wes Washpun, former Panther, had 12 points for Iowa.