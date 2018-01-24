× Metro Learning Center Brings Awareness to National School Choice Week

URBANDALE, Iowa – National School Choice Week brings awareness to a variety of options when it comes to a child’s education, and one metro learning center is helping students who have difficulties learning.

Enrichment Therapy & Learning Center teaches a half day school program, tutors students, and does speech therapy.

Enrichment Therapy & Learning Center President Sonia Culver said the learning environment is built to help each individual need.

“We have a very specialized program. No child is in a certain grade they are just at their certain level. We meet them where they are, monitor them and get them to where they need to be,” Culver said.

Culver said the language enrichment academic program focuses on improving a student’s reading, math, problem solving, social skills and more.

Steven Johnson said he has seen his son Trevor grow because of the program.

“Our son learns differently and we were looking for a school that was adaptive to his learning style,” Johnson said.

Trevor Johnson has been a student for three years and said he loves working on science experiments.

Although the center does not place students in grade levels, it focuses on students that range in second through sixth grade.

Culver said the center is meant to be a stepping stone back into a regular classroom setting.

“Once they get these strategies down, they are able to catch up with their peers, go back into the regular classes and succeed,” Culver said.

The center is designed for students with ADD, ADHD, autism, dyslexia and other learning difficulties.