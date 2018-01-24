× Newton Burglary Suspect Surrenders After 7 Hour Standoff

NEWTON, Iowa – One person was taken into custody after a nearly seven-hour standoff ended peacefully in Newton Wednesday morning.

The standoff began shortly before 1:00 a.m. when officers went to 1330 East 12th Street North to find 31-year-old Brandon James. Police say he had several outstanding arrest warrants for first degree burglary and probation violation.

When officers arrived, they learned from other people in the home that James was inside, but after he learned police were there to arrest him James barricaded himself in a bedroom. Officials say James threatened to use a weapon and also threatened to hurt himself.

Police negotiated with James for hours and he surrendered around 7:40 a.m. James was taken into custody and then taken for a mental health evaluation at a local hospital.

Newton police say the burglary warrant was linked to an incident late Monday night, when they say James used force to enter an apartment after an argument with the apartment’s occupant. James is accused of assaulting the man and causing damage inside the apartment.

Police say James will also face charges related to the standoff.