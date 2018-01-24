× Police Use PIT Maneuver to End Early Morning Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police took one person into custody early Wednesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash.

Des Moines police say the chase began just before 2:00 a.m. at Saylor Road and E. Sheridan Avenue. Police have not yet released why they were pursuing the suspect.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed at E. 14th Street and Hull but was able to continue on until officers used a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle in the 1000 block of E. 14th Street.

The suspect is in police custody. His name and the charges he is facing have not been released.