× Victim of Brutal and Debilitating 2013 Carjacking Passes Away

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was brutally beaten during a Des Moines carjacking back in 2013 has now died.

Forty-one-year-old Mike Wasike came to Des Moines from Kenya. He worked as a credit analyst for Wells Fargo.

Almost five years ago he suffered life-altering injuries after three teenagers stopped him to steal his car on his drive home from work. Wasike was struck on his head with a gun, causing devastating injuries.

He became blind and lost his ability to talk and eat on his own and required constant care for the remainder of his life. In 2015, Wasike was moved to a care facility in Mitchellville in order to be closer to his family. He was previously being treated in Oklahoma, but the distance made it difficult for family members to visit.

Wasike’s wife, Joan Sinali, confirmed with Channel 13’s Jodi Whitworth that he died on Monday.

The three teenagers responsible are serving time in prison for robbery.

Leshaun Murray received a 50-year sentence with a requirement to serve at least 17 years on the two counts of first degree robbery.

Terrance Cheeks II, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of second degree robbery.

Kenneth Barry was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He will serve seven years before becoming eligible for parole. He pleaded guilty to second degree robbery and conspiracy to commit forcible felony.