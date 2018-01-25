A Youth Wrestling Match Turns into a Heartfelt Moment of Sportsmanship

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- Youth sports are increasingly about results, and not the lessons. Five-year old Lilly Genzen's love of wrestling will make you think differently. Lilly is usually pinned in a matter of seconds, because at five-years old, she usually has to wrestle older boys. Then one night it December something happened. She faced-off with Anthony Knott.