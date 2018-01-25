× Early Morning Fire Destroys Home North of Indianola

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – Five fire departments were called out to battle a blaze at a home north of Indianola early Thursday morning.

Lt. Thad White with the Indianola Fire Department says they were dispatched at 1:05 a.m. to 13800 Summerset Road. When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting from the home.

Fire crews from Norwalk, Northern Warren, Carlisle, and Hartford were called in to help put out the fire. It was extinguished by 3:30 a.m.

Lt. White says the fire was contained to the second floor of the home.

Two people and a dog were able to get out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.