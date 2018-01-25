Ray Gaesser Announces Secretary Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ray Gaesser has announced his campaign for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

Gaesser is an Iowa farmer from Adams County as well as a former president for the American Soybean Association and the Iowa Soybean Association. He's looking to be the Republican nomination for the post.

Gaesser says one of the biggest challenges for Iowa's agriculture is profitability, he thinks his background as a leader gives him an advantage to work for Iowa's farmers.

Gaesser says, "I've had so many opportunities for leadership, you know, not only in Iowa but in the United States and around the world. To share our story about agriculture, to help develop markets and implement markets around the world, to help with policy. I was chairman of the policy division of ASA when we implemented the 2014 farm bill."

On his platform, Gaesser is interested in land, air, and water stewardship; open doors for farmer livelihoods; long term policies and innovative practices; and ensuring food safety while protecting farmers' rights.

Gaesser says he leads by example, he farms no-till and uses cover crops, "Secretary of Agriculture really needs to be an advocate for agriculture but also for communities in Iowa to represent them. And a responsible, profitable agriculture is what I advocate for. And strong and healthy farms, create strong and healthy communities, and a strong and healthy Iowa."

County Caucuses will begin February 5th, district caucuses are April 28th.