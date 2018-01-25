× State Patrol: Intoxicated Iowa House Clerk Removed from Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Iowa House of Representatives employee was removed from the Capitol by State Troopers Wednesday after becoming unruly.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says troopers were called to the House Chief Clerk’s Office just after 10:00 a.m. There they found 21-year-old Jessica Leeper, a House clerk, intoxicated and acting in a disorderly manner.

Leeper was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail.

She faces charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Sgt. Ludwig says this is Leeper’s second year working as a clerk in the House.