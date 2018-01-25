× Stolen Car Slams Into Another Vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a crash after a stolen car hit another vehicle.

The accident happened in the 1200 block of Guthrie Avenue just after 10:00 Wednesday night.

Police say a suspect driving a stolen car crashed into another vehicle, causing it to flip. A mother and baby were inside the other car at the time of the crash.

The mother was able to get out, but the baby was trapped in its car seat. A woman nearby called 911 and helped pull the baby out of the car.

The baby suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the stolen car fled the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.