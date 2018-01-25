× Suspect Charged in 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police have cracked a murder case from 2017 and a suspect has been charged.

Twenty-four-year-old Alonzo Gibbs is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 24-year-old Trey Lee.

Lee was shot and killed on March 17, 2017. Police say the shooting took place in the 1200 block of 15th Place, across from Evelyn Davis Park. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper torso but died from his injuries.

Twenty-four-year-old Patrick Young was also injured in the incident, receiving a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police say Gibbs has been in custody on federal firearm charges and his trial ended Thursday. He was found not guilty in the firearm case, but Des Moines police were on hand to arrest him on the murder charge as soon as the trial convened.