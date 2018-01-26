Care Providers Stuck with Transportation Costs for Iowa Medicaid Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds was non-committal regarding the suggestion that able-bodied people should be employed to receive Medicaid benefits. A similar policy was enacted in Kentucky. Medicaid recipients and providers argue the state of Iowa recently made it harder, in many cases, for recipients to show up for the jobs they already have.

Shelly Chandler, the CEO of Iowa Association of Community Providers, said it all started a couple of years ago with a $15 million budget cut to the program that helps people with intellectual and physical disabilities. AmeriHealth Caritas was eating that cut, until they backed out of Iowa’s new privatized Medicaid system. On Dec. 1, 2017, UnitedHealthcare took over about 200,000 former AmeriHealth patients. Chandler said United is paying less to care for them. Also on Dec. 1, 2017, Iowa Medicaid Enterprise told providers like Candeo and Mosaic that providers would be responsible for figuring out how to transport their clients, and also responsible for paying for it.

“(The responsibility was) dumped into the laps of providers that support people with intellectual disabilities.” said Mosaic Executive Dir. Carol Mau. Mau said she had 30 days to figure out how Mosaic was going to transport more than 100 people with disabilities to their jobs and activities. She said, “(We would) have to have an entire fleet of specialized vehicles.”

Instead, Mau has been asking staff to drive people around and family members to fill-in when possible. Oftentimes, there is no option but an expensive specialized lift van. Mau said the cost burden will put Mosaic $500,000 over budget this year. Spread across at least 5,000 Iowans, Chandler said about 50 providers are estimated to lose millions.

Chandler said about one-third of providers will see funding increases, as they take over transportation responsibilities. The remaining third will break even. Iowa Medicaid Enterprise released the following statement regarding recent changes: