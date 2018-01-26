× Carjacking Victim to be Laid to Rest on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A memorial and fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday for a man who passed away this week nearly five years after he was brutally assaulted.

Mike Wasike was left with severe brain damage when three teens assaulted him during a carjacking in February of 2013. His family is hoping to fulfill a final wish and return Mike’s remains to his homeland of Kenya to be buried.

A memorial and fundraiser will be held on Saturday at Imani Family Church, located at 815 8th Street in West Des Moines. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and the service will be from 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. A reception and fundraiser will follow at noon at the church’s fellowship hall.

Wasike’s family is trying to raise $25,000. A GoFundMe page set up to help cover expenses has already collected over $14,000.