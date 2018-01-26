Clive Walgreens Evacuated After Reports of Illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- A Walgreens in Clive is being evacuated as emergency crews respond to reports of people getting sick at the store.

Firefighters and hazmat teams went to the Walgreens located at 12753 University Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday. Multiple employees reported suffering symptoms including lightheadedness, dizziness, and vomiting. Police say the incident occurred near the pharmacy area, but officials have not yet been able to determine a cause. However, Nola Aigner of the Polk County Health Department confirms there was no natural gas or carbon monoxide found at the scene.

Six people have been transported to Mercy Hospital.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it is made available.