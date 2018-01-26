× Flames Destroy Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fire crews are working to put out a fire at a Des Moines home.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Friday, firefighters were called to the 2800 block of E. 33rd Street. Officials say when they arrived, the entire house had gone up in flames. The intensity of the fire prevented firefighters from going inside, forcing them to battle the flames from outside the home.

The entire structure is now charred, and much of the roof has burned away or collapsed. Investigators have not yet said whether anyone was in the home or if there were any injuries.